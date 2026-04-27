Idukki: A ward member of the Mankulam Grama Panchayat, who had been reported missing for the past few days, was found in a critical condition inside an abandoned house on Monday.

The woman, identified as Dhanya Ganeshan, the member of ward 4 of the panchayat, was found inside the bathroom of an unoccupied house near Ambatham Mile in Mankulam.

According to reports, a complaint regarding her disappearance had been filed with the Munnar police on April 22. The delay in tracing her had triggered protests and criticism against the police.

Following intensified search operations since yesterday, a joint team comprising police, dog squad, local residents, and panchayat members carried out a detailed inspection in the area. It was during this search that Dhanya was located.

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She has been admitted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment. Police said further investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened. As she remains in a critical condition, her statement has not yet been recorded.