A female pedestrian was critically injured and another sustained bruises after being hit by a speeding scooter near Nettayathu Vilakam, Vellanad, on Sunday morning. The injured have been identified as Saraswathy Amma (72) and Geetha Kumari (75), both residents of Vellanad.

According to the FIR, the two women were out on a stroll when, at around 5.10 am, a speeding scooter driven by an unidentified person hit them. The impact threw them onto the road, causing injuries. The rider allegedly fled the scene without offering assistance to the injured women.

Following the accident, the women were rushed to Loka Medicity Hospital. Geetha sustained a skull fracture and lung injuries. She lost consciousness after the accident and is currently on ventilator support. Saraswathy Amma, meanwhile, sustained bruises to her face and other injuries in the fall.

Although the scooter’s registration number could not be identified, Arayanadu police said they have identified the accused but are yet to take him into custody. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (reckless driving), 125(a) and 125(b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 134(A) (duty to aid the injured) and 134(B) (duty to report) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.