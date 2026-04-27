Thiruvananthapuram: A flagship Smart City initiative to provide free drinking water within the Corporation limits has fallen flat, with most kiosks remaining non-functional.

Installed at a cost of several lakhs in public spaces such as hospitals, tourist spots, schools and colleges that are frequented by hundreds every day, many of these kiosks are currently out of service. The situation has raised concern at a time especially as the residents are already struggling for drinking water during the intense summer.

Although the government has directed local bodies to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, it too appears to be overlooking the poor condition of these kiosks, many of which were installed only a few months ago.

A total of 25 drinking water kiosks have been set up across various parts of the city, including the Corporation headquarters, at a cost ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each. Despite most of them being installed just a few months ago, only a few are operational.

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Each kiosk is designed to offer both direct drinking access and bottle-filling facilities, with water dispensed at the press of a button. However, a key drawback is that many users are unaware of the direct drinking option, as the system is based on relatively new technology that is not yet widely familiar to the public.

In front of the General Hospital

Although a kiosk has been installed near the exit road in front of the General Hospital, it has not supplied water for months. Patients and bystanders said that following the shutdown of the hospital canteen due to LPG shortage, they are now forced to rely on bottled water. The machine, which functioned briefly after installation, has remained completely non-functional for several months.

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Near the Women’s College

The kiosk installed here is in a completely damaged condition. With pipe connections disconnected and the water purification system broken, it has become unusable and serves no purpose.

In front of the Public Library

While the kiosk itself is not damaged, no water flows even when the tap is turned on. Meanwhile, bottled water sales in the vicinity continue briskly.

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In front of the SMV School

The kiosk installed near the bus stop has not supplied water for months. Even the signage identifying it as a drinking water kiosk has begun to rust and deteriorate.