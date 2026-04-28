Kasaragod: A 36-year-old truck driver transporting poultry was found murdered near the government liquor outlet at Seethangoli in Kumbla grama panchayat on Tuesday, with police probing a possible link to a clash the previous day.

Shafayath, father of four children and native of Padaladukkam near Vidyanagar in Kasaragod town, was found lying in a pool of blood behind a building near the Bevco outlet around 2 pm. Residents who spotted the body alerted the Kumbla police.

Officers who reached the scene found that Safayath had suffered brutal head injuries, with the back of his skull smashed. "We have recovered a piece of wood from the scene. It was probably used as the murder weapon," said Kumbla Station House Officer - Inspector Baiju K Jose.

Senior officers, including District Police Chief B V Vijay Bharat Reddy, visited the crime scene.

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Preliminary findings suggest the killing may have been premeditated. Police said Shafayath was involved in a clash at the same location on Monday, April 27. The altercation had prompted police intervention. Police had impounded the mobile phones of those involved, including that of Shafayath. He had reportedly sustained facial injuries in that incident.

After completing the inquest, police shifted the body to Kumbla Cooperative Hospital and later to Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy.

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Inspector Jose said no one has been taken into custody as of Tuesday evening, but statements are being collected from the victim’s friends and relatives.

Shafayath was the son of Ibrahim and the late Khadeeja. He is survived by his wife Tabshira, also known as Beefaathima, and four children aged 10, six, three and eight months old.