Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will be declared on May 15, while the Plus Two (higher secondary) and Vocational Higher Secondary results are scheduled for May 22.

Revaluation applications for SSLC will be accepted immediately after the results are published, with the revised results expected by the end of May. The results of the Plus Two second-year improvement examinations will be published on May 8, while first-year improvement results are scheduled for June 10.

The minister also said that over 2,000 teachers stayed away from the evaluation process citing various reasons. “This is not in the academic spirit. We will be taking stringent action in such cases,” he said.

The state has also introduced a special evaluation framework for students affected by disruptions to board examinations in the Gulf region. A total of 633 SSLC students who were unable to appear for their exams will be assessed based on their performance in model or term examinations, along with a provision for grace marks. For 592 higher secondary students, first-year marks will be taken as the basis for evaluation. These will be combined with second-year Continuous Evaluation (CE) scores and practical marks to determine the final results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relief measures also apply to Kerala students who were temporarily in the Gulf during the examination period and were unable to attend their board exams due to the disruption.