A day after being granted anticipatory bail by the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court-IV, K T Sangeetha Nambiar, the second accused in the case involving Nithin Raj's death, appeared before the Kannur ACP on Monday.

According to the Kannur ACP office, Sangeetha appeared before the police around 12 noon on Monday, in compliance with her bail conditions. Her statement was recorded, following which she was released, they said.

22-year-old Nithin from Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly subjected to harassment over his caste and complexion by faculty members. He was found injured on the college campus on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Sangeetha, a teacher at the college, was named as an accused in the case after Nithin’s family raised serious allegations of casteist abuse against two faculty members, including her and Dr M K Ram.

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Following these developments, both the accused approached the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court-IV seeking anticipatory bail. While the court denied bail to Dr Ram, it granted relief to Sangeetha.

Referring to Sangeetha’s bail plea, the court ordered that she may be released on bail in the event of arrest, upon executing a bond of ₹50,000 along with two solvent sureties. She has been directed to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before the investigating officer every Saturday for three months, between 9 am and 1 pm, or until the final report is filed. The order also warns her against intimidating witnesses or interfering with the investigation.