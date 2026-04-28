The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-517 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – ST 878851

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SY 265412

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SU 718094

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

1246, 2080, 2483, 3076, 3437, 3831, 4175, 4614, 5056, 5123, 5531, 5825, 6613, 6661, 7578 7756, 7990, 8966, 9939

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1800, 2896, 6963, 7162 7952, 8499

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0425, 0524, 1010, 1086 1119, 1491, 1586, 1596 1615, 2109, 2894, 3365, 3577, 4468, 4660, 4681, 4747, 6064, 6384, 7080, 8183, 8261, 8916, 9617, 9976

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0204, 0291, 0513, 0552, 0798, 0984, 1046, 1059, 1088, 1099, 1231, 1399, 1620, 1646 1690, 1780, 1910, 2336, 2497, 2532, 2736, 2825, 2844, 2850, 2951, 3087, 3575, 3666, 3886, 3893, 4196, 4239, 4334, 4577, 4597, 4629, 4679, 5010, 5112, 5210, 5251, 5484, 5757, 5915, 5927, 5960, 6094, 6598, 6959, 6972, 6994, 7084, 7190, 7323, 7525, 7679, 7786, 7869, 7927, 8121, 8479, 8703, 8733 8834, 8864, 8865, 8871, 9193, 9230, 9335, 9365, 9421, 9558, 9623, 9716, 9745

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0126, 0253, 0294, 0354, 0582, 0618, 0670, 0706, 0874, 0895, 1199, 1285, 1431, 1441, 1644, 1674, 1772, 2103, 2149, 2283, 2459, 2501, 2734, 3170, 3332, 3358, 3391, 3435, 3457, 3711, 3738, 3950, 4087, 4157, 4198, 4246, 4255, 4276, 4319, 4322, 4329, 4375, 4469, 4491, 4658, 4749, 5015, 5100, 5242, 5347, 5774, 5788, 5898, 5899, 6157, 6189, 6190, 6384, 6390, 6621, 6646, 6664, 6741, 6765, 6779, 6814, 6867, 7044, 7121, 7443, 7847, 8040, 8253, 8302, 8429, 8766, 8817, 8841, 8919, 8922, 8950, 9083, 9098, 9112, 9119, 9164, 9317, 9555, 9577, 9794, 9812, 9839

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Ninth prize: ₹100

0091, 0170, 0199, 0251, 0256, 0272, 0276, 0389, 0394, 0396, 0424, 0441, 0604, 0921, 1041, 1300, 1379, 1401, 1499, 1683, 1807, 1826, 1865, 1936, 2024, 2028, 2113, 2258, 2350, 2352, 2383, 2403, 2476, 2576, 2822, 2857, 2872, 2972, 3001, 3158, 3380, 3448, 3450, 3463, 3531, 3581, 3697, 3746, 3994, 4143, 4238, 4257, 4289, 4292, 4339, 4408, 4441, 4447, 4579, 4602, 4733, 4736, 4751, 4824, 4851, 4920, 5009, 5022, 5077, 5098, 5222, 5224, 5232, 5600, 5643, 5686, 5694, 5722, 5740, 5826, 6101, 6195, 6210, 6218, 6252, 6261, 6275, 6694, 6766, 6779, 6791, 6842, 6931, 6961, 6968, 7088, 7252, 7295, 7533, 7545, 7634, 7689, 7691, 7867, 7919, 7968, 8081, 8165, 8212, 8216, 8219, 8221, 8235, 8248, 8331, 8342, 8393, 8460, 8497, 8503, 8604, 8685, 8688, 8716, 8777, 8914, 8931, 9031, 9194, 9203, 9204, 9227, 9368, 9370, 9395, 9540, 9565, 9585, 9590, 9667, 9689, 9695, 9747, 9813, 9817

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.