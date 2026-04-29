The nursing student who had been undergoing treatment after drowning in the Periyar Valley Canal at Ashamannoor near Perumbavoor died on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Emil Sunil (21), a native of Manarcadu in Kottayam. He had been on ventilator support since the incident.

The tragedy occurred when Emil, along with Ajmal Habeeb (21) and Ajsel P K (22), all students of Indira Gandhi Memorial College of Nursing, visited the Periyar Valley Canal at Ashamannoor, a spot that has recently gained popularity on social media.

While initial reports suggested that the group had gone there for a swim, college principal Dr Bindu CG clarified that the incident was triggered by a simple attempt to wash their feet. “They didn’t go in to bathe; they just went to wash their feet. One of them went a little further ahead and slipped. Another tried to help, but he was pulled in due to the depth. The third student then tried to rescue them, and that is how the situation escalated into a disaster,” Dr Bindu told Onmanorama.

Ajmal and Ajsel died on Tuesday, while Emil remained on ventilator support. Following the death of the two students, their bodies were brought to the college for public viewing on Tuesday. College authorities said Emil’s body would also be brought to the campus at the request of classmates and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kuruppampady police said the students were caught off guard by strong undercurrents at the spot. “Local residents had warned students against bathing there, but it appears they ignored the warning. Whether they dived in or accidentally fell and the others tried to rescue them is unclear. It was local residents who first attempted the rescue. Two students were pulled out by them, and the third was retrieved by the fire and rescue team. Two of them knew how to swim, but that did not help as the currents are very strong,” a police officer said.

The stretch of canal, which has been attracting visitors after gaining popularity on social media, has once again come under scrutiny following the tragedy, amid concerns over safety measures at the site.