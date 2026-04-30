Thiruvananthapuram: A 65-year-old man died after he was beaten by his son with a plastic chair following a family dispute at their house in Tudiyankonam in Thiruvananthapuram. The victim was identified as Thomas Abraham, a resident of Kooralloor House in Tudiyankonam. Police have taken his son, Shanu, into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. An argument broke out between Shanu and his wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Thomas Abraham and their relative Varghese intervened to settle the issue.

Police said the intervention further enraged Shanu, who took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Varghese in the arm and stomach. When Thomas questioned his son’s actions, Shanu grabbed a plastic chair and struck him on the head.

Thomas collapsed soon after and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body was shifted to a private hospital morgue in Tudiyankonam.

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The Vellarada Police Station said further details would emerge after interrogation with a detailed investigation into the incident already underway.