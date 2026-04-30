Punalur: The old bridge across the Mukkadavu River on the Muvattupuzha–Punalur State Highway, now opened for one-way traffic following the construction of a new bridge here, has raised safety concerns due to the absence of basic protective measures.

Vehicles travelling from Punalur towards Pathanamthitta are currently being diverted through the old bridge after authorities found the nearly 75-year-old structure to be structurally sound. However, no crash barriers or concrete protective walls have been installed along nearly 15 metres at the approach to the bridge, raising fears that vehicles could plunge into the Mukkadavu River if control is lost. Demands have also been raised for the installation of traffic signals, directional boards, and road studs similar to those provided on the new bridge.

A major tragedy was averted here last year when a KSRTC bus travelling towards Idukki district rammed into the bridge railing at the same spot. The river flows nearly 30 feet below the bridge.

Since the new bridge is comparatively narrow, large goods vehicles often find it difficult to give way quickly to oncoming traffic. The route experiences heavy traffic during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season and also serves as a key interstate freight corridor, with vehicles arriving via Shengottai and Punalur using the stretch to reach northern districts of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints had also been raised earlier regarding the lack of adequate lighting and other facilities on the new bridge. One side of the bridge falls under Piravanthoor Panchayat, while the other comes under Punalur Municipality. The location also marks the boundary between two Assembly constituencies.