Idukki: Six people, including a police officer, were injured after a lightning strike during the Chitra Pournami festival at Mangala Devi Temple in Kumily on Friday.

The injured, Ansar, a Civil Police Officer attached to the Idukki police district quarters, suffered a fracture to his left elbow after being thrown to the ground by the impact. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Pala, Kottayam, for further treatment.

The other injured devotees have been identified as Vishnu from Azhimala in Thiruvananthapuram; Dhanalakshmi (57) and Lokamani (59), both from Chinnamanur in Tamil Nadu; Kali Ammal (51) of Cumbum, Tamil Nadu; and Ramya (36), a native of Thrissur.

Most of them were knocked down by the force of the strike and sustained injuries. They were initially admitted to the Kumily Family Health Centre (FHC). Though no visible burn injuries were reported, all remain under observation after complaining of body pain.