Kozhikode: A fire broke out at a maternity care centre in Vandipetta on Saturday morning, prompting the evacuation of patients and bystanders from the facility.

The blaze erupted around 7 am on the ground floor of Happy Home Maternity Care and Ayurveda Hospital. A total of 17 patients, along with their bystanders, were safely moved out of the building.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit in an air conditioner may have triggered the fire. The ground floor was completely gutted in the incident.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames before they could spread to the upper floors. No injuries have been reported.