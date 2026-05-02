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Thrissur: Around 15 passengers were injured after two KSRTC buses collided in Kunnamkulam early on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at around 3 am on the Kunnamkulam–Thrissur road.

One of the buses was travelling from Pattambi to Thrissur, while the other was coming from the opposite direction. The collision took place at Oneiro Junction in Kunnamkulam. According to initial reports, the bus from the Thrissur side attempted to bypass a barricade set up at the junction and crashed into the oncoming bus.

The impact caused partial damage to the front portions of both buses. Ambulances from local organisations, including Namma, Traffic, and Urban Bank, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. All 15 injured passengers were shifted to Malankara Hospital in Kunnamkulam. Hospital authorities said none of the injuries are serious.

Following the incident, Kunnamkulam police reached the spot, regulated traffic, and initiated further proceedings. The relatively low traffic during the early morning hours helped prevent a major disaster. Both buses sustained significant damage, and a case has been registered.

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