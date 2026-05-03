A youth died and two others were injured after the bike they were travelling on collided with a KSRTC bus at Pallikulam in Kannur on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shijil (22), a native of Pallikunnu. The injured, Anirudh and Aniketh, have been shifted to Mangalapuram for further treatment, Kannur Town Police said.

The accident occurred around 4.45 am when the bus rammed into the bike, which was en route to Konnakkad in Kasaragod from Kottayam. Although Shijil was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved. Meanwhile, no passengers on the bus were injured.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving/riding on a public way endangering human life or causing injury), 125(b) (act done rashly or negligently endangering human life or personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).