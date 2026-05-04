After two hours into the counting of votes in the Kerala Assembly Elections, former minister and UDF-backed veteran leader G Sudhakaran is enjoying a steady lead in Ambalappuzha. He now leads by 2,675 votes. Meanwhile, the sitting MLA H Salam, is in the second place. This year's election updates began with Salam leading as postal votes were counted. However, soon after, Sudhakaran's vote share progressed to enjoy a comfortable lead.

The home of the renowned 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, in which communist-led workers revolted against the princely state of Travancore, Ambalappuzha has mostly favoured the LDF. This year, it was the stage for one of the most interesting election dramas, with its three-time MLA and former LDF minister, G Sudhakaran, choosing to contest as an independent candidate, and the UDF deciding not to field any candidates and instead backing Sudhakaran. The sitting MLA, H Salam, is the LDF candidate, while SUCIC's Johnson Mathew and BJP's Arun Anirudhan are also in the fray. The heated exchanges between Pinarayi Vijayan, Sudhakaran and even the comments of CPM Secretary MV Govindan, belittling Sudhakaran, have added an extra layer of curiosity to the developments in Ambalappuzha. Both the Manorama News–C Voter exit poll and the Onmanorama poll meter indicated that Sudhakaran would win comfortably in Ambalappuzha.

Election history

Since 1967, LDF has lost Ambalappuzha only about three times. The Congress won only in 1987 and 2001, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party won in 1977. The constituency, from which former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan won in both 1967 and 1970, saw G Sudhakaran win in 2006, 2011, and 2016. CPM chose not to field the sitting MLA in 2021 following its two-term norm for MLAs, and fielded H Salam. He had a strong contender in Congress, ' M Liju. Veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anoop Antony was the BJP candidate. Regardless, Salam won with a victory margin of 11,000-plus votes. Regardless, observers say that the results of the 2025 local body polls show Salam's performance as the MLA wasn't up to the mark. BJP continues to have a minor role in Ambalappuzha.