Historic victory ahead, says Sunny Joseph as UDF lead crosses 99 in Kerala Assembly polls
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Trends indicate a historic victory for the UDF in Kerala, with early results showing them ahead in 96 seats.
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The UDF attributes their strong performance to a clear public verdict against the LDF's alleged anti-people policies.
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While some LDF ministers and sitting MLAs are trailing, others, including ministers K Rajan, P Rajeev, and Mohammed Riyas, are currently leading in their constituencies.
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Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President Sunny Joseph, addressing a press conference after the UDF surged ahead in 96 seats on Monday, said the trends pointed to a historic victory. ‘The full results are yet to be declared, but from the trends so far, Kerala is giving a historic victory to the UDF,’ he said.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders were present. ‘We express our happiness to the people of Kerala. This is a repetition of what happened in the local body polls. It is a clear verdict against the LDF for its anti-people policies. We are extremely thankful to the people,’ he added.
Several LDF ministers, including V N Vasavan, R Bindu, Veena George, J Chinchu Rani, Ramachandran Kadannappally and M B Rajesh, were trailing in the early rounds. Sitting MLAs K K Shailaja, Daleema and U Prathibha were also behind. However, ministers K Rajan, P Rajeev and Mohammed Riyas were leading in their respective constituencies, offering some relief to the Left.