Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President Sunny Joseph, addressing a press conference after the UDF surged ahead in 96 seats on Monday, said the trends pointed to a historic victory. ‘The full results are yet to be declared, but from the trends so far, Kerala is giving a historic victory to the UDF,’ he said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders were present. ‘We express our happiness to the people of Kerala. This is a repetition of what happened in the local body polls. It is a clear verdict against the LDF for its anti-people policies. We are extremely thankful to the people,’ he added.

Several LDF ministers, including V N Vasavan, R Bindu, Veena George, J Chinchu Rani, Ramachandran Kadannappally and M B Rajesh, were trailing in the early rounds. Sitting MLAs K K Shailaja, Daleema and U Prathibha were also behind. However, ministers K Rajan, P Rajeev and Mohammed Riyas were leading in their respective constituencies, offering some relief to the Left.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.