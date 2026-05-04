Kannur: In the Taliparamba constituency, CPM’s P K Shyamala and UDF-backed independent T K Govindan are locked in a neck-and-neck contest as counting continues on Monday. As of 10.20 am, Govindan is leading by 974 votes in Round 2. Earlier, Shyamala had taken a lead of 809 votes in Round 1. In 2021, her husband, M V Govindan, led by 3,895 votes in the first round. She had also taken an early lead in the postal ballot count, with T K Govindan trailing.

While Shyamala, former chairperson of Taliparamba and Anthoor municipalities, secured an early advantage in the postal ballots and Round 1, the narrowed margin reflects the strong challenge posed by T K Govindan. A former CPM district secretariat member and veteran of nearly six decades, he is contesting as a UDF-backed independent after breaking away from the party, alleging “nepotism”. The opposition has also revived the Anthoor controversy from her tenure, turning this traditional Left stronghold into a high-stakes contest, with early trends indicating a split in the party’s core vote base.

Why Taliparamba is a hot seat

For decades, Taliparamba was the kind of constituency in Kannur district where the counting day carried more ritual than suspense. The CPM would march in, pile up leads, and walk away with comfortable margins. Since 1970, the seat has remained a near-impenetrable citadel for the Left, often delivering victories with vote shares well above 50%. But in 2026, Taliparamba is no longer a fortress. It is a faultline.

What was once considered one of the safest seats of LDF has turned into one of Kerala’s most closely watched battlegrounds, with the ruling front facing an internal rebellion it never quite saw coming. Shyamala's candidature lit a fuse.

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T K Govindan, the most senior member of the CPM’s district secretariat -- the party’s highest decision-making body in Kannur -- emerged as the face of the revolt and Shyamala’s principal challenger in the election. He framed his rebellion as a fight to stop the party from slipping into nepotism and hereditary politics.

Though unable to fully gauge the groundswell behind T K Govindan, the Congress-led United Democratic Front sensed an opening and quickly threw its weight behind him. The move stripped Taliparamba of its old ‘safe seat’ tag almost overnight.

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The warning signs had surfaced earlier.

In the 2024 Indian general election, Congress leader K Sudhakaran opened a crack in the Left bastion by securing a lead of around 8,000 votes in the Taliparamba Assembly segment -- an outcome that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago.

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Now, with a senior Marxist challenging his own political home, Taliparamba has transformed from a predictable contest into a volatile test of wounded loyalties, factional anger, and anti-incumbency.

The Congress, too, has a rebel in the fray, with senior district leader Koyyam Janardhanan contesting independently. On the ground, however, much of the UDF machinery appears to be consolidating behind T K Govindan.

Sub-head: Past results and shifting numbers

The Left still enters with an advantage on paper, but the margins have been thinning.

In 2021, M V Govindan won Taliparamba by 22,689 votes -- a comfortable victory, but well below the 40,617-vote margin secured by James Mathew in 2016. The CPM’s vote share also slipped by nearly five percentage points to around 52 per cent.

By 2024, the erosion had become harder to ignore.

K Sudhakaran’s lead in the Lok Sabha polls suggested that the Left’s arithmetic was beginning to fray.

The 2025 local body elections offered the LDF some recovery, with a lead of roughly 8,000 votes, but even that fell far short of its traditional Assembly-era dominance.

Fresh voters could now tilt the balance.

Around 14,000 names were added to the electoral rolls ahead of this election, with the UDF claiming significant inroads among these new voters.

While the LDF continues to command influence across several rural pockets and remains structurally strong in Anthoor, the UDF has tightened its grip in areas like Chapparapadavu and Kolachery, while also holding an edge in Taliparamba municipality.

Win or lose, the margin here may reveal just how deep the rebellion runs in Taliparamba.