Early counting trends showed UDF’s V T Balram taking an early lead, while LDF’s M B Rajesh remained close behind in a tight contest.

In the second round of counting, Balram is leading by 1,091 votes. M B Rajesh has polled 8,316 votes, while NDA’s V Unnikrishnan Master stands third with 1,628 votes.

The campaign in Thrithala largely revolved around development, with the LDF highlighting projects worth over ₹1,100 crore implemented in the constituency. Roads, bridges and healthcare infrastructure were among the key achievements projected by Rajesh, who is seeking a second term.

At the same time, the UDF mounted a strong counter, alleging that many of these claims were overstated and that key local issues remain unresolved. Farmer-related concerns, especially delays in paddy procurement, continued to be a major talking point in this agrarian constituency. Issues related to Pravasi families, unemployment among youth, irrigation challenges and poor road conditions in certain areas also figured prominently in the campaign.

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The campaign also witnessed sharp exchanges, including Rajesh publicly challenging Balram to a debate, which the latter declined, instead highlighting his decade-long tenure through social media outreach. The constituency has more than 10,000 new voters this time.

Thrithala has witnessed shifting political fortunes over the past decade. Balram, who wrested the seat from the CPM in 2011 and retained it in 2016, is attempting a comeback after his defeat in 2021. Rajesh, meanwhile, is seeking a second consecutive term, banking on his tenure as a minister and the development projects implemented in the constituency.

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In the 2021 Assembly election, Rajesh defeated Balram by a margin of 3,016 votes, securing 69,814 votes against Balram’s 66,798. NDA candidate Shanku T. Das polled 12,851 votes. While the LDF seeks to retain the seat, the UDF is aiming to regain a constituency it held for two consecutive terms. NDA vote share and the constituency’s sizeable minority population—over 35%—are expected to play a crucial role this time.The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll suggested a narrow edge for Balram in the constituency

Local body election results and voting patterns have added to the uncertainty during the campaign, with both camps claiming an edge. Of the eight panchayats in the constituency, five — Thrithala, Chalissery, Anakkara, Kappur and Pattithara — are currently governed by the UDF, while Paruthur, Thirumittacode and Nagalassery are ruled by the LDF. Both fronts are drawing confidence from these local dynamics, even as they acknowledge that Assembly voting patterns can differ.