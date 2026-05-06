Malappuram: Tirur police have registered a case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers for allegedly slaughtering a goat and displaying its severed head in public as part of election victory celebrations.

The case was registered under section 325 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and section 120(a) of Kerala Police Act and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to police the incident took place on the next day of the election results. During UDF’s victory celebrations, the accused allegedly slaughtered a goat in public and tied its severed, blood-soaked head to a League flagpole at Perunallur Angadi in Triprangode, the area are part of the Thavanur constituency where sitting MLA K T Jaleel was defeated by Congress leader V S Joy.

A video of the act was later widely shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism. CPM's Thavanur area secretary K V Sudhakaran had demanded strict action against those involved in the incident.