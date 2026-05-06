Malappuram: With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which registered a thumping victory in the assembly elections, beginning the process of cabinet formation, key ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to secure the Deputy Chief Minister post along with four ministerial berths in the new government.

Preliminary discussions have already begun within the party to identify MLAs to be considered for ministerial positions. Detailed deliberations in this regard will be held under the leadership of state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in the coming days.

According to party sources, IUML’s strong performance, winning 22 out of the 27 seats it contested, has strengthened its claim for key positions. “We are expecting the Congress to give the Deputy Chief Minister post, without us demanding it. We also deserve five ministerial berths in the cabinet. But the party is likely to get four ministerial posts, as the Front has to accommodate many other small parties. If the party is allotted four ministerial berths, we are expecting another major post like Deputy Speaker as well,” a senior leader told Onmanorama.

If the party gets the Deputy Chief Minister post, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty is likely to be the choice. He won from the Malappuram Assembly constituency this time with a record margin of more than 85,000 votes. Apart from this, the party is considering more than half a dozen leaders from different districts for ministerial positions. From Malappuram, P K Basheer (Ernad), K M Shaji (Vengara), and Abid Hussain Thangal (Kottakkal) are being considered. From Kozhikode, Parakkal Abdulla (Kuttyadi) and M A Razaq (Kunnamangalam) are also under consideration. Other names include A K M Ashraf (Manjeswaram), A N Shamsudheen (Mannarkkadu), and V E Abdul Gafoor (Kalamassery).

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“Apart from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts where the party has a strong presence, we have to consider MLAs representing other districts also. As the party has no major presence in southern and central Kerala, we have to consider MLAs from those regions as well while deciding ministers,” the source said.

“We cannot blame the Congress if we do not get five ministers, as the ministerial posts have to be given to other best performers in the Front like Kerala Congress and RSP. Other small parties which have MLAs also cannot be ignored,” the leader added.

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However, as the leading party in the UDF, Congress is expected to act cautiously this time, given past controversies. In 2011, when the UDF came to power under Oommen Chandy, IUML’s announcement of a ‘fifth minister’ had triggered tensions within the coalition. The declaration was made by then state president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal even before formal approval from Congress, and was seen as a breach of coalition norms. The move led to concerns about political balance and representation, with other allies also demanding greater representation. After negotiations, IUML eventually secured the fifth berth, and Manjalamkuzhi Ali was inducted as the fifth minister, resolving the immediate crisis.

This time both Congress and IUML are expected to handle the current negotiations carefully to avoid similar controversies while finalising ministerial berths and portfolios.

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In the last UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy, ministers from the IUML handled several key portfolios such as Industries and Information Technology (P K Kunhalikkutty), Education (P K Abdurabb), Social Justice and Panchayats (M K Muneer), Public Works Department (V K Ibrahimkunju) and Urban Affairs (Manjalamkuzhi Ali). This time also, the party is expecting some major portfolios for its ministers.