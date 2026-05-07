Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, AICC Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala speak to Manorama on the emphatic election verdict, the road ahead for the UDF and the debate surrounding the Chief Minister’s post.

1. What do you think this emphatic victory reflects the most? Is it public dissatisfaction with the government or recognition of the Opposition’s performance?

V D Satheesan: Both factors played a role. There was strong public sentiment against the government, but at the same time, we were able to present a clear and credible alternative by showing what the UDF would do differently in areas where the LDF government had failed. We became the first Opposition in India to present a comprehensive vision document after extensive homework and consultations with experts from various fields. People embraced our idea of a new Kerala. Our firm secular stand also emerged as a major factor behind the victory. This verdict is indeed a declaration that Kerala stands firmly on the secular side.

K C Venugopal: This was an election that witnessed a sweeping anti-incumbency wave against the government. I had earlier exposed details of the Chief Minister’s secret meetings in Delhi. The guarantees put forward by the UDF also played a crucial role in the victory.

Ramesh Chennithala: Both elements are reflected in the verdict. There was intense public anger against the authoritarian style of governance under Pinarayi Vijayan, and that has found expression in this extraordinary verdict, which even saw CPM bastions crumble. A significant section of Communist supporters, dissatisfied with the CPM’s policy diversions, also voted for the UDF, helping us secure 102 seats. This mandate is equally a recognition of the collective struggles waged by the Opposition over the past ten years.

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2. What will be the first priority of the new government?

V D Satheesan: One of our dream projects is to transform Kerala into a major port-based economy through a coastal shipping network that will interconnect the State’s ports.

K C Venugopal: Free travel for women in KSRTC buses.

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Ramesh Chennithala: We will put an end to a style of governance that left even Ministers without freedom and made people feel stifled. The five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi will be implemented within a time-bound framework. The benefits due to ASHA workers will be decided at the very first Cabinet meeting itself.

3. Among the 102 seats won by the UDF, which victory stands out the most?

V D Satheesan: It has to be K Muraleedharan’s victory in Vattiyoorkavu after a fiercely fought, neck-and-neck contest. That was the result that gave me the greatest joy. Initially, I had estimated that we would win around 85 to 90 seats. During the Nava Kerala Yatra, however, I realised that there was a strong wave in favour of the UDF. I became convinced that if the wave gathered further momentum, we could win 15 more seats. In the end, we won 13 of them and reached 102.

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K C Venugopal: The victories in Payyanur and Taliparamba, which are considered formidable Left bastions, stand out the most. These were constituencies where CPM candidates were once expected to win even if they simply stayed at home after filing their nomination papers. The victory of A D Thomas in Alappuzha, after being subjected to attacks during the Nava Kerala Yatra, is especially sweet. The victories recorded in Vamanapuram, Kochi and Thavanur, overcoming the CPM’s communal campaign, are also significant.

Ramesh Chennithala: For me, it is definitely Payyanur. What we witnessed in Payyanur, Taliparamba and Ambalappuzha was people rallying behind the UDF when it stood with genuine Communists in their fight against injustice and wrongdoing.

4. What action are you planning to initiate on the cases registered against the Opposition as well as the allegations raised against this government?

V D Satheesan: We will conduct honest and impartial investigations into the allegations we have raised. We will not misuse power for political revenge. Our youngsters were subjected to brutal assaults. Their blood has been spilt on this soil, and we cannot forget that. The pain runs deep, and every one of those incidents will be examined.

K C Venugopal: There will be an objective and comprehensive investigation. The Chief Minister had even justified the targeted attacks on our young workers, who were protesting for legitimate demands, by describing them as a 'rescue operation.' Those who brutally assaulted them will not be spared. The guilty will be brought before the law.

Ramesh Chennithala: These matters will receive urgent attention and scrutiny. We are not going to let them pass without action.

5.: Do you see yourself as a contender for the Chief Minister’s post?

V D Satheesan: I have not made any such claims. The Congress national leadership follows a set procedure in deciding the Chief Minister and the appropriate decision will be taken after due deliberations.

K C Venugopal: As a Congress worker, it is my duty to wholeheartedly accept whatever decision is taken by the high command. That is what I will do.

Ramesh Chennithala: It would be dishonest to say that one has no ambitions or aspirations while being active in politics. If given the opportunity, I will certainly strive to provide the people of Kerala with the better governance they deserve.

6. Will the support of Congress MLAs alone be the criterion for selecting the Chief Minister?

V D Satheesan: The opinions of MLAs are certainly important. At the same time, other social and political factors will also be taken into consideration.

K C Venugopal: The Congress has a well-defined mechanism for deciding the Chief Minister. The process will be followed accordingly.

Ramesh Chennithala: That is certainly an important factor and I believe I enjoy the support of the MLAs. However, in 2021, even though a majority of MLAs supported me, it was V D Satheesan who became the Leader of the Opposition. So one cannot assume that the decision will be based on that factor alone.

7. Do you expect the high command to support you?

V D Satheesan: When I was entrusted with the post of Leader of the Opposition, Sonia Gandhi told me, 'I have assured others that Satheesan will deliver results.' I replied that I would live up to that trust. The happiest part of my political life is that I was able to carry out the responsibility entrusted to me by the high command in a manner that matched their expectations.

K C Venugopal: The decisions taken by the national leadership will be fair and impartial. The high command will take a decision after considering all aspects. No one can influence the high command.

Ramesh Chennithala: The observers appointed by the high command will speak to the MLAs and submit their report. After examining it, the high command will take a decision that is beneficial both to the party and to the State. That has always been the Congress way of functioning.