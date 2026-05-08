The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers across most parts of Kerala till May 13. Anticipating rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur on Friday.

Yellow alert in districts

May 9, Saturday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode

May 10, Sunday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 11, Monday - Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha

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The IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across the state till May 11.

Authorities also cautioned that heavy rain could lead to poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Uprooting of trees, falling branches and damage to power infrastructure may disrupt normal life, while crops nearing harvest could also suffer losses. Vulnerable hilly regions remain at risk of landslides, and lightning poses danger to people in open spaces.

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The public has been advised to follow traffic restrictions, avoid staying in weak structures and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.

Even as rain alerts remain in place, several parts of the state continued to record high temperatures on Friday. Palakkad was the hottest in the state at 39.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Punalur at 37.5 degrees Celsius and Kannur International Airport at 37.3 degrees Celsius.