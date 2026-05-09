Wayanad: The Ambalavayal Police on Friday arrested a habitual two-wheeler thief for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a retreat centre in Wayanad, where he had come to attend a spiritual retreat.

The incident happened on May 1 at Vattathuvayal near Vaduvanchal. The accused, M P Sajeev of Varappuzha in Ernakulam, allegedly stole a Hero Glamour motorcycle parked on the retreat centre premises and fled to Malappuram. He was later taken into custody from Chungathara, where he had been working as a hairdresser.

Police said Sajeev arrived at the retreat centre around 6 am to participate in the spiritual programme. He allegedly left the retreat hall around 11.30 am and rode away on the motorcycle after noticing that the key had been left in the vehicle.

During questioning, Sajeev told police that he had attended the retreat in an attempt to reform his life. However, investigators suspect he may have been targeting retreat centres, believing that vehicles parked there could be stolen easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Sajeev is a habitual offender wanted in several theft cases registered in Pulppally, Sulthan Bathery, Ponnani and Anthikkad. He was traced after police examined multiple CCTV visuals and used scientific investigation methods. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered.

The investigation team included Sub-Inspector M M Vineethkumar, Additional Sub-Inspector M K Sanal, Senior Civil Police Officer Prabhakaran, and Civil Police Officers S Nidhin, Muhammed Ansari and Akhil.