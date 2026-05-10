An 18-year-old youth died in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram early Sunday after the two-wheeler he was travelling on was hit by a car driven by medical students.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am at Keezhayikkonam Junction near Venjaramoodu. The deceased was identified as Subin, a native of Kuttikkadu in Kadakkal, Kollam.

According to the Venjaramoodu Police, at least two people were travelling in the car, both of whom are House Surgeons at Sree Gokulam Medical College Hospital. Police have registered a case against the driver.

As per the FIR, the accused, a native of Kollam, was driving a car bearing registration number KL-05-AP-1153 from the Vamanapuram side towards Venjaramoodu in a rash and negligent manner and at excessive speed, endangering human life. At Keezhayikkonam Junction, the car allegedly rammed into motorcycle KL-16-Q-2310, which was being ridden by Siddharth from Venjaramoodu towards Kilimanoor, with Subin travelling pillion.

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The impact threw both riders onto the road, leaving them seriously injured. They were rushed to Sree Gokulam Medical College Hospital, where Subin succumbed to his injuries around 2.10 am.

His body was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for inquest and postmortem procedures. It will be handed over to the family after the examinations.

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Police have booked the accused under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with rash and negligent driving, acts endangering human life, causing grievous hurt, and causing death by negligence.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more people were travelling in the car and to verify additional details of the accused.