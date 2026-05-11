Key events in Kerala today: Book release, medical camp, Kalanilayam's play 'Raktarakshas' on May 11
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K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram, Nurses' Week Celebration in Kottayam, screening of the film 'Nizhalazham' in Kochi, Nisarga Dance Festival in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, May 11, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- College of Fine Arts: T K Padmini Commemoration - 4:30 pm
- Mascot Hotel: Book release of 'Mahabharatha Yagashwagalude Duhkangal' authored by Dr K C Jayakumar - 11:00 am
- Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Ponpally St. George Jacobite Church: Inauguration of public meeting. MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presents the Mar Gregorios Award to MLA Chandy Oommen, inauguration of free dialysis kit distribution. Vijayapuram Grama Panchayat President Shini Varki - 10:30 am
- Muttambalam Shanthi Bhavan: Nurses' Week Celebration. Medical Camp - 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery and terracotta murals - 10:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre Dolby Theatre: Film screening and interaction of the film 'Nizhalazham' directed by Rahul Raj, organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance performance by Daksha School of Dance and Music - 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Town Hall: Kala Sagar Music Class Annual Day. Instrumental performances, Karaoke singing - 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Premises: Khadi Summer School Fair - 10:00 am.
- Muthalakulam Maidan: Triveni Mega Students Market. Inauguration by Collector Snehil Kumar Singh - 10:00 am.
- Govt. Beach Hospital: Inauguration of AC installation at the hospital by K Jayanth - 10:15 am.
- Gandhibhavan: Inauguration of State Committee office of Senior Journalist Forum by Sandeep Dikshit - 11:00 am.
- Town Hall: Theatre festival, exhibition, and panel discussion as part of K V Vijesh Commemoration - 2:00 pm.
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E.C. Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament - 3:30 pm.
- Comtrust Ground: Mananchira Fest organised by Nilavu Charitable Trust. Rainbow Waterfalls, Ornamental Fish Exhibition - 4:30 pm.
- St. Joseph Anglo Indian School Adjacent Ground: 'Raktharakshas' play by Aries Kalanilayam - 6:00 pm.
- Sukrutheendra Kalamandiram: Nisarga Dance Festival, Part III, presented by Nruthyalaya under the leadership of DTPC. Inauguration by Kerala Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor Dr B Ananthakrishnan - 6:30 pm, Priyadarshini Govind - 7:15 pm.
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