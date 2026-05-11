Kochi: At a time when Indian liquor brands are increasingly gaining international recognition, a brand owned by a Kerala-based entrepreneur has secured a Gold Medal at the London Spirits Competition (LSC) 2026. Beau Cape VSOP Brandy, the flagship product of PKGS Distilleries and made in Armenia, scored 95 points at the competition, placing it among the top-rated spirits in this year’s edition.

This milestone marks Binesh Pallath, a businessman from Thrissur, as the first liquor brand owner from Kerala to receive such high international acclaim. Competing in a rigorous arena, Beau Cape competed with global giants in the industry and outshone legendary heritage brands like Remy Martin and St-Remy.

​The success of Beau Cape is rooted in a strategic decision taken by Binesh to look beyond the traditional European distilling hubs. While Binesh initially considered investing in Europe, he pivoted to Armenia after recognising a unique combination of factors that high-end production requires.

“I initially considered investing in Europe for our distillery. However, Armenia offered a unique competitive edge. The rich winemaking heritage of the Ararat region is world-class, and the quality of water, sourced directly from glaciers, is unparalleled for distillation. When you combine that with more viable labour costs, it allows us to produce a premium brandy that can be marketed globally at a competitive price point,” Binesh said.

PKGS Group's distillery in Armenia. Photo: Special Arrangement

The brandy is crafted from premium grapes sourced from the renowned Ararat region, known as one of oldest spots for viticulture, the science of cultivating and harvesting grapevines. To ensure a world-class profile, Binesh roped in Aisie Sinclair, a South African master blender with over 40 years of experience in the industry. It is then aged in small cognac casks - 340 liters or less- to maximise the interaction between the wood and the spirit, resulting in a rich, layered flavour profile, Binesh explained.

​This facility in Armenia now serves as the heart of PKGS’s premium manufacturing, producing a portfolio that includes the Black Smoke Whisky series, aged 8, 12, and 18 years, and Silver Volk Vodka.

​The London Spirits Competition (LSC) is regarded as one of the most difficult to win because it does not judge by taste alone. Unlike traditional “blind” tastings, the LSC evaluates spirits based on three distinct categories - quality, value and packaging.

“A panel of expert tasters and master blenders test each brand's product. They test the brandy’s aroma, body, and taste, and how the quality stacks up against the retail price and offers a reasonable price for the consumers. They also test how the bottle's design and brand story resonate on a retail shelf. ​A score of 95 indicates that Beau Cape excelled in all three areas, proving that it can compete with the best in terms of both craftsmanship and commercial appeal,” Binesh said.

​Launched only in 2022, Beau Cape has already sold more than 250,000 bottles worldwide.

​Despite the global scale, the heart of the operation remains a family legacy from Thrissur. Binesh, a BBM graduate, developed his industry expertise under his father, the late Pallath Kumaran Ganeshan, who was in the industry for nearly 50 years. Since taking over as Chairman in 2019, he has turned PKGS into a significant player, even supplying Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to major South Indian distilleries like Amrut and SNJ Group.