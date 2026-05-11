Palode: Rising above the summer heat, the mist-shrouded hills of Mankayam and Brymore are once again beckoning travellers into their cool, green embrace this holiday season.

The serene heights of Brymore offer an experience that is difficult to put into words, where mist-draped hills, lush green landscapes and forests in full bloom come together in a breathtaking panorama of natural beauty. Even in the scorching summer heat, these Western Ghats hills provide a cool breath of fresh, pure air.

Recognised for their rich biodiversity and included in the UNESCO heritage list, the Mankayam and Brymore ranges in Peringammala panchayat first welcome visitors to the Mankayam Eco Tourism Centre under the Forest Department, where an array of waterfalls awaits exploration. Streams cascading down the hills here transform with the seasons, turning into slender threads of water in summer and swelling into milky torrents during the monsoon. These water bodies also offer safe spots for a refreshing dip, providing a welcome escape from the peak summer heat.

Beyond Mankayam, the climb to the summit of Brymore opens up sweeping views of the hills in all their splendour. It is also a season of bloom, with trees, especially flame (gulmohar) trees, painting the landscape in shades of red.

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Within the private tourism zones, visitors can explore tea plantations, a tea factory and other cultivated landscapes. A British-era bungalow adds a touch of history, while remnants such as a horse trail and a helipad, both legacies of colonial times, can be experienced along the nature trail. A number of waterfalls scattered across the region further enhance its charm.

For those planning a one-day trip, these hill ranges offer a visual feast. Mankayam can be accessed via the Palode Peringammala Idinjayar route, with Brymore lying further ahead.