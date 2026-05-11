Vallikunnam: With the failure to rebuild the damaged sluice bunds in the Nadumthodu canal continuing to disrupt farming in the region, many farmers in the Punchavazhkka paddy fields are being forced to abandon cultivation.

During the rainy season and whenever water is released through the KIP canal, the canal overflows into the paddy fields, causing widespread crop damage. The Nadumthodu canal, which separates the 500-acre paddy fields spread across Vallikunnam and Thamarakulam panchayats, is considered the lifeline of the polder network. Three sluices are located along the waterbody.

Two years ago, several lakhs of rupees were spent to deepen the canal in an effort to prevent flooding. However, the elevated concrete bunds continue to obstruct the natural flow of water.

Repeated crop losses over the past decade have forced most farmers to abandon cultivation. Despite the challenges, farming still continues on around 10 acres of land. However, farmers who have already sown seeds in five acres remain anxious that the canal may overflow again with the onset of the monsoon.

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According to farmers, at least partial relief can be achieved if the sluice bund near the Peruppu Chal section of the Nadumthodu canal is demolished and rebuilt. They also believe that constructing a bund road and a small bridge for tractors and other vehicles would encourage many who had abandoned farming to return to cultivation. Farmers, meanwhile, accuse the authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight.