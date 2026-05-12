The stray dog that bit three-year-old Sukanya in Omallur, Pathanamthitta, has tested positive for rabies. The child, who sustained injuries to her face in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Sukanya was playing near the kitchen at her residence when the stray dog reportedly entered the house through the backyard and attacked her. According to ward member Karthika, the dog’s teeth grazed the inside of the child’s eye.

“There are higher chances of the infection travelling to the brain, hence doctors have kept her under observation,” she said. “The dog was found dead yesterday evening. We do not know whether residents killed the animal or whether it died due to some other reason. However, during the necropsy, the animal tested positive for rabies,” she added.

Meanwhile, three other residents who were bitten by stray dogs early on Monday morning were given anti-rabies vaccination (ARV).

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According to local residents, stray dogs have become a major concern in the area. “We had complained to the panchayat earlier. On Monday alone, three people were bitten by stray dogs in the area. Around 5 am, a man identified as Rajan suffered injuries to his hand while out on a morning walk. Later, an elderly man was attacked on the chest by a stray dog. Children mostly play outside during the vacation, so we are very worried about the situation,” residents said.

Following the attack, Sukanya was initially rushed to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

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A neighbour of the child said she initially thought the toddler had fallen while playing after hearing her cry. “When I rushed to her, I saw that she had been bitten by a stray dog. After the incident, the dog immediately ran away,” she said. Sukanya’s mother was washing clothes nearby at the time of the attack.