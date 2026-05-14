Kasaragod: A contract worker at the Central University of Kerala, Periya, has been booked for allegedly shouting “Go to Pakistan” and hurling abuses at Indian Union Muslim League workers during a UDF victory celebration at Poochakkad near Bekal.

Bekal Police registered a case against Chandravathi, a BJP activist, under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot. Though the incident took place on May 4, the day the Assembly results handed the UDF 102 of the 140 seats, the case was registered only on Wednesday night.

Police said the case was registered on a complaint filed by P Muhammed Ashkar, a Youth League branch secretary.

When contacted, Ashkar said that as the UDF victory procession reached Poochakkad, an area with a sizable BJP presence, they were pelted with stones and empty bottles. Police had registered a separate case against six BJP workers in connection with that incident.

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Amid the tension, Chandravathi and two other women allegedly abused Ashkar and his friends in obscene language and shouted: “India is our place, not yours. You should go to Pakistan.”

Ashkar said he managed to capture Chandravathi on video while she was abusing him. He said the women appeared to have been provoked after seeing Muslim League workers waving the party’s green flags during the victory celebration.

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Ashkar told police the abusive and provocative remarks were made in the presence of police officers. He gave his statement and submitted the video on May 13, following which the case was registered. “We were hurt by the Pakistan taunt. She should never have said that,” Ashkar said.