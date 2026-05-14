The Thodupuzha First Additional Sessions (POCSO Court) on Thursday sentenced the accused in the second case related to the Kumaramangalam rape to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. Judge Ash K Bal sentenced Vinesh (42) of Edanad Purayidom, Thodupuzha.

The court ordered that the accused pay a fine of ₹75,000, failing which he would serve an additional year of imprisonment. Additionally, the court also ordered compensation of ₹4 lakh to the survivor. Following the verdict, the accused was remanded.

The shocking incident occurred between March and April 2021 at the shop where the girl worked. Vinesh, the manager of the shop, sexually assaulted and raped the girl in the staff room after threatening her.

Between 2017 and 2022, the girl was taken to various places and sexually assaulted by several people with the connivance of relatives and the help of intermediaries.

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The incidents came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant as a result of the assault. Further investigation revealed that the girl's mother and grandmother were aware of the assaults, and that the mother and an intermediary were co-accused in 7 of the total 28 cases registered in connection with the incident.

In this case, investigated by Thodupuzha Inspector V C Vishnukumar, who also filed the charge sheet, the prosecution examined 27 witnesses and presented 47 documents.

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Under the direction of the Idukki District Police Chief, a team comprising SI Ajilal, Victim Liaison Officer Neethu Krishna, and SCPO Jenil coordinated the prosecution proceedings.

The police informed that charge sheets have been filed in all 28 registered cases, and trials are ongoing in the remaining cases.

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On Tuesday, the same court sentenced a 44-year-old man to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹2.2 lakh for sexually assaulting the girl. The convict, Rajesh, is a native of Pasuppara in Vagamon.