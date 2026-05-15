An IT professional earlier, Seema discovered numerous possibilities on her terrace, including salad kits, indoor plants as gifts, garden landscaping, and plant rentals, when she embarked on agriculture as a primary vocation. Seema's achievements are now limitless, from safe food through rooftop farming to a food and agri-business under her own brand via social media, and an income at par with her previous job at an IT company in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

Seema, who runs an enterprise called 'Gift N Garden' from her villa in 'Chothys the Elite' complex near Thonnakkal, providing salad packets and ready-to-cook vegetables, was inspired by her 11-year-old son, Ayan. Seema had no words to argue when he said that vegetables brought from supermarkets contained poison and that he wouldn't eat them. She then realised that farming was the only option to provide him with food free of even a drop of poison. This realisation transformed Seema, who was an IT company employee, into an agri-entrepreneur.

Seema is now leveraging the possibilities of terrace farming. The products of this home farming include not only poison-free vegetables and fruits but also their planting materials and indoor plants. Additionally, she earns extra income by preparing various types of gardens and renting out plants.

Seema says that farming at home provides her with an income equivalent to her salary in an IT company. This young woman, who has transplanted her life from an IT career to her home, is an inspiration to those who lament being confined in homes. The moment you enter the home named 'Mannath', a distinct atmosphere is evident. It is a haven of greenery with numerous indoor plants, ornamental fish tanks, and an artificial waterfall. Various types of indoor plants are visible in the kitchen and corridors of the uniquely designed house. These also serve as a source of income for Seema. All she needs to do is propagate these plants, make saplings, and post them on social media – orders will arrive. Seema has been marketing the 'Gift N Garden' brand's products for the past 10 years.

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It started on the terrace. Currently, vegetables are grown in a total of 750 pots. Among them are not only snake gourds, beans, okra, and eggplant but also cabbage, lettuce, and broccoli. Seema knows how to produce exotic vegetables by challenging the climate. The terrace is completely covered with netting. This protects the crops from birds and other pests, and also serves as a trellis. Seema points out that the advantage of terrace farming is the significant reduction in pest and wildlife infestation.

Seema's husband, Shamsudheen, works with an IT company abroad. When they had more than enough vegetables for two people, they started sharing with their neighbours. As the demand increased, they started cultivating on the entire space space available. What makes Seema's farming attractive is the diversity and variety of plants and products. She prepares salad, sambar, and avial kits by chopping the vegetables harvested daily. These are usually sold within the villa community of 45 houses. Therefore, marketing is not a difficulty. According to her this method of earning extra income through simple value addition can be tried by homemakers in residential colonies, and success is guaranteed.

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As the demand increased, Seema was compelled to expand her farming. She now runs a mini-farm on 20 cents of land near her home. Along with crops, the farm also has ornamental fish, birds, rabbits, and country chickens. She can also sell her agricultural produce through the farm shop at the entrance. Juices made from sugarcane brought from Karnataka are available in different flavours. This shop is popular in nearby gyms and Technopark. The style here is to serve sugarcane juice mixed with the pulp of farm-fresh vegetables. Seema points out that many employees from Technopark, having heard about this, regularly visit the farm and spend time there – a kind of farm tourism.

Distinct Terrace Farming

Unlike conventional terrace farming, this is soil-less cultivation. After filling about three-quarters of the pots with dry leaves, they are topped with potting mix prepared by herself, and saplings are planted. As the dry leaves decompose and sink, the potting mix is continuously added. Since the nutrient-rich mixture is top-dressed regularly, there is no need for additional fertilizer or soil aeration. The advantage of these soil-less pots is that they can be easily moved around.

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Seema also prepares vegetable gardens for those who wish to have one but lack the time and facilities. Along with this, a package including care instructions for one month and organic fertilizers, as well as follow-up services, is provided. Gift N Garden also offers a 'Rent a Plant' service. This is an enterprise that rents out mature flowering plants and other greenery to those who wish to beautify their homes and offices on special occasions. Plants are rented out for a period ranging from one day to a month.