In a rare show of political courtesy cutting across party lines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has accepted Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan’s invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the United Democratic Front (UDF)-led government.

In a social media post, BJP state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Satheesan had personally called and invited him to the ceremony. “I conveyed my thanks and best wishes to him,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that BJP MLAs and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala would attend the event.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won three seats in the 140-member House, while the UDF secured a decisive victory with 102 seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 35 seats.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Monday at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The tentative date for the Governor's policy address is May 29, and the presentation of the Revision Budget in the Assembly is June 5.

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In another significant political gesture, the LDF, which ruled Kerala for the past 10 years, also announced that it would not boycott the ceremony. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the Left would not repeat what he described as the Congress-led opposition’s approach in 2021, when the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office. Speaking to reporters after attending the CPM district secretariat meeting, Govindan said the UDF had then taken a stand of not recognising the government, its governance model, or development initiatives.

“We will not take that approach. As a constructive opposition, we will fully support what is right, strongly criticise what is wrong, and extend support to correct mistakes and move forward,” he said.

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Since being announced as the Chief Minister-designate, Satheesan has drawn attention for his conciliatory and inclusive political approach. He visited senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was reportedly disappointed over the party’s chief ministerial choice, in a move widely viewed as an effort to reassure the veteran leader and project unity within the Congress.

Satheesan also met former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Vijayan and his wife received him warmly, and the two leaders later addressed the media together. Following the meeting, Satheesan said his government would continue the development initiatives launched by the previous LDF administration under Vijayan.

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The upcoming Assembly term is expected to witness a striking role reversal in Kerala politics, with former Opposition leader Satheesan taking over as Chief Minister, while former CM Pinarayi Vijayan is set to lead the Opposition.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said he would miss the swearing-in ceremony as he was travelling to Boston to deliver a commencement address at his alma mater. In a post on X, Tharoor said he was “really sorry” to miss the occasion.