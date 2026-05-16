Kasaragod: A 17-year-old boy who had gone to a fast-food outlet for dinner was allegedly stabbed in a suspected case of mistaken identity in Kasaragod, according to Town Police.

The injured has been identified as Ifran, son of Khader, from Uliyathadukka in Madhur panchayat on the outskirts of Kasaragod. He suffered a stab injury to the chest and remains in critical condition. He is undergoing treatment at Aster MIMS Hospital.

The incident occurred at Food Story, a fast-food outlet in Uliyathadukka, around 9.15 pm on Friday.

Ifran had gone to the outlet with three friends for dinner. His relatives alleged that the attack was carried out by Afsal, who runs a roadside eatery nearby.

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According to preliminary information, Afsal allegedly began abusing the group shortly after they arrived and later attempted to assault them. During the scuffle, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ifran in the chest. He also reportedly tried to attack another boy, who managed to escape.

Witnesses said the accused fled in a vehicle as people began gathering at the spot.

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Ifran was first taken to two private hospitals in Kasaragod before being shifted to Aster MIMS for specialised treatment. Relatives said he underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators suspect Afsal may have attacked Ifran and his friends after mistaking them for another group of teenagers who had allegedly been creating trouble at his eatery. The accused is on the run, police said.