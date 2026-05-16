Kochi: In a major setback for Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, the forensic examination has reportedly confirmed that the pendant used by him contained a genuine leopard tooth, strengthening the wildlife case against him.

Sources with the forest department said that the report stating the same from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata was submitted to the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate court. Following this, the forest department said it would soon file a chargesheet against Vedan in the case.

The case dates back to April 2025, when Hill Palace police conducted a raid at an apartment near Vytilla and detained Vedan along with eight others after recovering ganja from the premises. During the inspection, the police noticed a pendant worn by the rapper and suspected it to be a wildlife artefact, specifically a leopard tooth. The matter was then handed over to the Forest Department.

After his release on bail in the narcotics case, forest officials arrested the artist under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly possessing an illegal wildlife trophy. During the investigation, Vedan reportedly told authorities that the pendant had been gifted to him by a fan in Sri Lanka during an event in Chennai, and he was unaware it was a genuine wildlife product. Officials said the laboratory has now confirmed that the seized item was an original leopard tooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the forensic report now confirming the item as genuine, officials said they are preparing to submit the final prosecution report before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The charges carry a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment under the Wildlife Protection Act.

“The case was registered against him under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, including hunting. Since he is not a poacher or hunter, charges related to hunting may be dropped. But since the test confirmed that it was a genuine leopard tooth and its possession was illegal, relevant charges will be applicable,” said a forest department official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, R Atheesh, Kodanad Range Officer who arrested Vedan, said that they are yet to receive a copy of the report from the court. “We cannot confirm the reports on the genuineness of the leopard tooth until we receive a copy of the forensic report from the court. Based on that, we will decide on the chargesheet. Since the matter is subjudice, I cannot comment on it,” he said.

The Forest Department had earlier faced criticism after the court granted Vedan bail due to the absence of scientific proof confirming the authenticity of the tooth. Moreover, the issue became a controversy when the forest minister, AK Saseendran, came out publicly against Atheesh over the way he handled the case. The officer was later transferred too.