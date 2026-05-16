The death toll in the pile-up accident at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram rose to two after Ashiq, 29, a native of Kuttipeedika in Koduvayur of Palakkad succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am on May 8 near Kowdiar Junction when a car allegedly driven at high speed by Pattam native Mohan Thomas rammed into pedestrians and two other vehicles. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to swerve past an oncoming vehicle.

Ashiq was walking along the footpath with his wife, Noushika, 24, and cousin Ashna Sherin when the speeding car hit them. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Noushika was declared brought dead.

Ashiq, who sustained multiple fractures, was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital before being shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced treatment. He underwent surgery on Thursday, but his condition later worsened, and he breathed his last at 6.30 am on Saturday.

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“Ashiq underwent surgery on Thursday, following which his condition worsened. The exact cause of death will be clear only after detailed statements are taken from the doctors. Inquest procedures are underway, and a postmortem examination will be conducted at the Medical College Hospital after which the body will be released to his family,” the Peroorkkada police said.

Ashiq and Noushika got married just a month ago. Ashiq was employed in the UAE, while Noushika was preparing for PSC examinations. Before Ashiq’s return abroad, the couple had planned a short trip to Thiruvananthapuram to visit their cousin Ashna and spend the weekend in the capital. They had arrived in the city on the morning of May 8 and were walking along the footpath when the accident occurred.

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Ashna Sherin, who is preparing for the civil services examination in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a leg fracture and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Around four others, including Mohan Thomas, were also injured in the accident. Police have registered a case against Mohan Thomas under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).