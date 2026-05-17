Kerala UDF Cabinet 2026 declared: Full list of ministers
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Ending days of confusion, Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Sunday announced the ministers who will serve in his cabinet. Satheesan was addressing the media after handing over the final list to Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Satheesan-led UDF government is scheduled for Monday, where Satheesan has already assured that all cabinet ministers will take the oath along with him.
Here is the full list of ministers:
1. P K Kunhalikutty
2. Ramesh Chennithala
3. Sunny Joseph
4. K Muraleedharan
5. Mons Joseph
6. Shibu Baby John
7. Anoop Jacob
8. C P John
9. A P Anil Kumar
10. N Samsudheen
11. P C Vishnunath
12. Roji M John
13. Bindu Krishna
14. M Liju
15. K M Shaji
16. P K Basheer
17. V E Abdul Gafoor
18. T Siddique
19. K A Thulasi
20. O J Janeesh
21. V D Satheesan
The final list of ministerial portfolios was prepared following extensive discussions within the Congress and among the UDF allies.