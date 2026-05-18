Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-54 result today 18/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BW 788952 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BW 788952
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BO 441141
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BP 197928
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0202, 0354, 1210, 1966, 2428, 4009, 4896, 5084, 5484, 5723, 5811, 6231, 7178, 7230, 7556, 7979, 8133, 8488, 8561
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0008, 0557, 0603, 8076, 8213, 8720
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0215, 0493, 0654, 0805, 1117, 1215, 1297, 1400, 1426, 2154, 3048, 3350, 3411, 3602, 4312, 5359, 5522, 5955, 7083, 7316, 7894, 8750, 9402, 9410, 9601
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0081, 0082, 0277, 0349, 0410, 0570, 0622, 0802, 0810, 0962, 0988, 1015, 1060, 1169, 1544, 1735, 1864, 1894, 1990, 1993, 2237, 2679, 2832, 3035, 3077, 3162, 3306, 3447, 3817, 4049, 4310, 4378, 4409, 4470, 4519, 4655, 5221, 5238, 5596, 5855, 5917, 6029, 6086, 6117, 6210, 6305, 6479, 6578, 6807, 6955, 7023, 7074, 7098, 7150, 7218, 7413, 7592, 7599, 7759, 7833, 7863, 8181, 8348, 8363, 8404, 8420, 8591, 8708, 8830, 9008, 9114, 9442, 9533, 9550, 9597, 9618
Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0148, 0189, 0319, 0332, 0347, 0487, 0505, 0620, 0772, 0878, 1095, 1468, 1564, 1814, 1895, 1916, 2053, 2180, 2397, 2466, 2809, 3088, 3137, 3356, 3619, 3934, 3983, 3987, 3994, 4111, 4126, 4224, 4347, 4364, 4554, 4631, 4661, 4702, 4859, 4865, 4942, 4977, 4998, 5040, 5074, 5151, 5351, 5447, 5503, 5546, 5632, 5702, 5737, 6010, 6048, 6227, 6302, 6340, 6343, 6551, 6601, 6620, 6681, 6712, 6726, 6744, 7025, 7038, 7188, 7652, 7653, 7666, 7899, 7954, 8104, 8137, 8262, 8339, 8352, 8409, 8478, 8497, 8694, 8829, 8888, 8895, 9182, 9275, 9319, 9446, 9598, 9681, 9692, 9770
Ninth prize: ₹100
0172, 0273, 0298, 0503, 0521, 0581, 0608, 0648, 0839, 0940, 0956, 0995, 1098, 1213, 1409, 1484, 1534, 1649 1677, 1679, 1682, 1705, 1759, 1908, 1944, 2031, 2082, 2085, 2088, 2225, 2231, 2271, 2295, 2323, 2437, 2457, 2459, 2575, 2617, 2631, 2647, 2689, 2694, 2698, 2894, 2916, 2994, 3152, 3191, 3235, 3254, 3313, 3344, 3433, 3441, 3489, 3492, 3528, 3543, 3563, 3635, 3722, 3732, 3748, 3758, 3775, 3879, 3969, 3992, 4017, 4114, 4142, 4321, 4384, 4427, 4450, 4912, 4941, 5043, 5071, 5140, 5159, 5312, 5485, 5536, 5553, 5676, 5777, 5806, 5828, 5859, 6096, 6287, 6425, 6467, 6473, 6480, 6487, 6529, 6533, 6607, 6828, 6860, 6908, 6938, 6991, 7009, 7300, 7303, 7319, 7408, 7439, 7462, 7606, 7636, 7685, 7691, 7737, 7985, 8015, 8022, 8109, 8230, 8275, 8383, 8396, 8430, 8481, 8486, 8625, 8701, 8880, 8916, 9251, 9345, 9514, 9523, 9549, 9670, 9693, 9763, 9799, 9819, 9941
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-50 result 29.04.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.