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Kasaragod: A security guard working at a bank was stabbed to death at his workplace in Kasaragod, hours after a heated exchange during a local cricket tournament in Kasaragod's Kumbadaje panchayat.

Badiadka police identified the victim as Suresh B K (42), son of Koraga and a resident of Badru Kudlu House in Marpinadukka in Kumbadaje panchayat. He was a security guard at the Kumbadaje Service Co-operative Bank.

Police said Suresh had an argument with a group of men during a cricket tournament held at the Kumbadaje panchayat ground on Sunday evening. Hours later, around 9.25 pm, while he was standing near the bank premises at Marpinadukka junction, the dispute took a deadly turn. Kiran allegedly attacked Suresh with a dagger, inflicting fatal injuries, while Akhilesh was accused of aiding the attack. 

"They work as driver and daily wage labourers and are from the same village. We have not yet arrested them," said Badiadka Station House Officer R P Anoop Krishna, adding that though Suresh was rushed to the hospital, doctors could not save him.

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Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by Suresh's son, Subhash B, under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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