Kalpetta: Three members of a family were killed when a Mananthavady-bound Minnal bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) rammed into an autorickshaw at Old Vythiri around 7 am on Monday.

The victims were identified as Muchiyil Narayanan, 44, his wife Shiji, 40 and their son Amal, 15. The bus was coming from Thiruvananthapuram, while the autorickshaw was on its way to Kozhikode.

Narayanan died on the spot, while his wife and son succumbed to their injuries at a private medical college hospital in Meppadi.

Narayanan, an auto driver from Nambikolly near Sulthan Bathery, was travelling with his family to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for his son’s treatment.

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According to Jayarajan, a neighbour, the family had left for Kozhikode early in the morning, and relatives came to know about the accident by 10 a.m. “He was a pleasant man who struggled hard to make ends meet for his family,” he said. The bodies, after the postmortem examination, are expected to reach their hometown by evening.

The Vythiri Police conducted the inquest and shifted the bodies to the Taluk Hospital in Kalpetta for postmortem. According to the police, the bodies will be released after the postmortem by noon. The family is survived by Athul, the elder son.