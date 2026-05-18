A decade after losing power in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to return to office on Monday with Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan taking oath along with a 20-member Cabinet at a grand ceremony at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am amid elaborate security and traffic arrangements in the state capital, where thousands of UDF workers, political leaders and invited guests are expected to gather. Temporary rain shelters and seating facilities have been arranged at the venue, while police have imposed tight security restrictions and special traffic diversions in and around the stadium and key VIP routes.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to attend the ceremony. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also been invited.

Satheesan said leaders across the political spectrum, including former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, are expected to attend. An invitation has also been extended to Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, though his participation is unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the ceremony, Satheesan on Sunday unveiled the 20-member Cabinet after submitting the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan. The Cabinet includes 14 first-time ministers, two women and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community.

The ministers to be sworn in are Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, A P Anil Kumar, P K Kunhalikutty, Shibu Baby John, Mons Joseph, Anoop Jacob, C P John, N Shamsuddin, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, V E Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has secured five berths in the Cabinet. IUML state president Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal also announced that MLA Parakkal Abdulla would be inducted into the Cabinet after two-and-a-half years as part of a rotational arrangement, though the party did not specify who would step down.

The UDF has decided to appoint senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker. Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph and Thodupuzha MLA, has been named Chief Whip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said the Cabinet was finalised after extensive discussions among alliance partners while ensuring social and regional balance. He acknowledged that several deserving leaders could not be accommodated despite the Congress winning 63 seats in what he described as one of the party’s biggest victories in Kerala.

Portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised after the swearing-in ceremony. Satheesan said the details would be submitted to the Governor on Monday and later published through a gazette notification.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the ministers will attend a reception at Lok Bhavan before the new Cabinet holds its first meeting. The Cabinet is expected to recommend convening the Assembly. Newly elected MLAs are scheduled to take oath on May 21, while the Speaker election is expected on May 22. The Governor’s policy address is likely on May 29 and the state Budget is expected to be presented by June 5.

The UDF won 102 of the 140 Assembly seats in the April 9 election, unseating the CPM-led Left Democratic Front after two consecutive terms in office.