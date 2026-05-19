Kannur: Ten-year-old Amaan P K, who died in a firecracker explosion near Hujrappalli in Azhikode grama panchayat, was laid to rest on Tuesday amid grief in his native place of Punnakkappara.

The accident occurred on Monday morning when a group of children reportedly burst firecrackers. During the process, the crackers exploded, leaving Amaan critically injured. He was rushed to Kannur District Hospital, where he died soon after he was admitted.

Another child sustained injuries to a finger and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. Two other children escaped with minor injuries and are recovering at home.

Though there are reports that the children may have collected unexploded firecrackers left behind after celebrations held in connection with the swearing-in of the new UDF government, police officers said the source of the crackers has not yet been established.

ADVERTISEMENT

A forensic team visited the spot and conducted a detailed inspection, collecting samples as part of the investigation. A Valapattanam police official said there was no direct evidence linking the accident to the UDF celebrations at this stage. “The source of the crackers, which led to the accident, is still unknown. We can conclude only after receiving the forensic analysis report,” the officer said.

Valapattanam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194(1) of the BNSS and begun an investigation into the incident.