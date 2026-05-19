Adoor: The brand-new three-storey building constructed for the municipal office remains unfinished almost a decade after construction began. Although the construction of the building is complete, the electrical, fire safety and interior works still remain undone. The newly elected governing council will have to raise around ₹3.5 crore to complete these works and make the building fully functional.

The previous LDF-led governing council had vowed to build the new office during their tenure; however, only the structure could be completed. Besides, the ₹6 crore loan availed for building the office has been utilised solely for construction.

Meanwhile, municipal chairperson Reena Samuel said that the remaining works could be done only by availing another loan of at least ₹3.5 crore. She added that the municipality has already begun the process to secure loan approval. The new three-storey municipality building is situated near the bypass. The ground floor would have parking spaces and a few office rooms, while the first floor is completely dedicated to office space.

The council hall, offices of the municipal chairperson, vice chairperson, and chairpersons of the permanent committees, as well as a conference hall, would be arranged on the uppermost floor. The office could start functioning only after completing the interior and electrical works and installing the fire safety systems.

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The public had been urging the authorities to build a brand new building for the municipality for years. Currently, the office operates in the old building built when Adoor was still a panchayat. This building is almost in a dilapidated state and lacks space and other modern facilities. A former UDF governing council had planned to build the new office building at the plot where the old Town Hall had stood.

However, the LDF governing council that followed them decided to construct the building on the plot owned by the municipality near the bypass. However, they had to overcome many obstacles to turn the land near the bypass, which was officially recognised as a field, into a plot. The first LDF governing council could only inaugurate the construction process, but couldn’t really start the construction of the building. It was their predecessors who started the construction and completed it.