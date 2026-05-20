The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday challenged before the Kerala High Court the maintainability of the anticipatory bail plea filed by the “viral Kumbh Mela girl” and her husband in connection with a case registered after the girl’s father accused him of abducting his daughter.

Appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted before Justice Kauser Edappagath that the Kerala High Court cannot entertain a regular anticipatory bail plea since the FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh. Relying on the Supreme Court judgment in Priya Indoria v State of Karnataka, he argued that only a transit anticipatory bail plea could be considered.

The ASG contended that the petitioners had failed to explain why they approached the Kerala High Court instead of courts in Madhya Pradesh. He pointed out that the couple had already moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging that the woman’s birth certificate was forged to criminalise their interfaith marriage. In that plea, they sought restoration of the birth certificate and an independent probe into alleged forgery of government records.

The court orally observed that limited protection could be granted to enable the petitioners to approach courts in Madhya Pradesh. However, the ASG reiterated that even transit anticipatory bail could be considered only if sufficient reasons were shown for not approaching the jurisdictional court.

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Counsel for the petitioners, Advocate M Sasindran, argued that the couple could not be kept in the dark without being furnished copies of the FIR. He said he would substantiate the reasons for approaching the Kerala High Court.

The court observed that anticipatory bail applications ordinarily lie only before courts in the state where the FIR is registered. However, transit anticipatory bail could be granted in exceptional circumstances if compelling reasons are shown.

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During the hearing, the court also orally remarked that it would not examine the matter on the merits unless the FIR was produced. The ASG then sought time to place the relevant documents on record.

The HC had earlier stayed the couple’s arrest on March 23 after noting that they had married on March 11 and were residing together as husband and wife. The interim protection, which was extended on April 8, was again extended on Wednesday till May 29, when the matter will be taken up next.

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The young woman gained nationwide attention during the Maha Kumbh celebrations after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral on social media. In March 2026, while in Kerala for a film shoot, she approached local police, alleging opposition from her family to her marriage with her partner. The two later got married.

The controversy later intensified after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes stated that the girl was allegedly a minor, around 16 years old, at the time of the marriage and that forged documents may have been used to facilitate it. Following this, Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against the husband under the POCSO Act.

(With Live Law inputs)