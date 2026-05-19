Kozhikode: Kunnamangalam police have registered a case against a local CPM leader who is Peruvayal Grama Panchayat member following a complaint by an Anganwadi worker alleging sexual assault.

The case has been registered against M M Prasad, member of Ward 3 in Peruvayal Grama Panchayat. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on May 7

Earlier, a collective of Anganwadi workers staged a protest in front of the Kunnamangalam police station on Tuesday afternoon, demanding strict action against Prasad. The protesters also demanded that he be removed from the post of ward member in view of the allegations against him.

The complainant had also approached the ICDS office with a separate complaint against the CPM leader.

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Amid mounting controversy over the allegations, the CPM has expelled Prasad from the party’s Kunnamangalam Area Committee. He had been serving as secretary of the Poovattuparambu Local Committee before resigning from the post to contest the previous local body election from the Mundakkal ward.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) workers also staged a protest in front of the police station, demanding legal action against Prasad in connection with the incident.

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Police said further investigation into the complaint is underway.