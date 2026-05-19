The Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated suo motu proceedings in connection with the Mundathikode fireworks blast that claimed 13 lives. The accident occurred on April 21 at a unit in Mundathikode, around 16 km from Thrissur, where materials were being prepared for the Thrissur Pooram festival.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M issued notices to the respondents, including the Thiruvambady Devaswom Committee and the Paramekkavu Devaswom Committee. Earlier, the state government had constituted a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice C N Ramachandran Nair to investigate the accident. The court has posted the matter for further consideration on June 16.

The explosion occurred while fireworks were being assembled for Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the two main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram festival. Most of the injured were workers at the unit. Rescue teams initially recovered nine bodies from the site along with several body parts believed to belong to four other victims, making identification difficult. Officials have now confirmed the death toll at 13.

(With LiveLaw inputs)