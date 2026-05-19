Kozhikode: Kerala politics has unexpectedly found its newest viral sensation, and it is not a fiery speech, a political clash, nor a major policy announcement. Instead, it is a single facial expression from newly sworn-in Chief Minister V D Satheesan that has completely taken over social media, earning him the now viral title of ‘Pookie CM’ among Gen Z users.

Interestingly, during the previous LDF government, former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan often faced criticism from netizens for appearing too serious in public interactions and rarely smiling during official events. In sharp contrast, Satheesan’s soft and unexpectedly ‘cute’ reaction during a recent press meet has now sparked a flood of memes, reels and online discussions.

The moment came during Satheesan’s very first press conference after taking oath as Chief Minister. During the interaction, a young journalist asked whether the UDF government would keep its election promise of legalising vehicle modifications, a promise that had gained massive popularity among young voters during the campaign.

Without hesitation, Satheesan replied that the government would stand by its word. He clarified that the promise was not made merely to attract votes, but reflected the government’s intention to address the aspirations of the younger generation.

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However, what truly captured the internet’s attention was not the answer itself, but Satheesan’s expression while listening to the question. His amused, affectionate reaction instantly became meme material, with Instagram pages and troll creators dubbing him Kerala’s ‘Pookie Chief Minister’.

Within hours, funny edits, reels and troll videos built around the now-famous ‘pookie expression’ began spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

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Responding to the unexpected trend, Satheesan explained that the expression came naturally because he felt affectionate toward the young reporter who curiously asked about the vehicle modification promise. “When I heard the question from that young media person, I felt the same affection I usually feel toward children. That expression came naturally. It was similar to how I react to my daughter. Nothing more than that,” Satheesan said with a smile.

Pookie, in Gen Z jargon, is a playful term of endearment used for someone you love, adore, or find extremely cute.