Kottayam: Having entertained generations of film lovers for decades, the iconic Anaswara Theatre in Kottayam is set to become part of history, marking the end of an era in the town’s cinematic journey.

The theatre has ceased operations following the acquisition of its building and property by the Bharat Hospital Group as part of its expansion plans. The formalities related to the takeover were completed on Monday.

Advertisement published in Malayala Manorama for the movie Love in Kerala, released in August 1968. Photo: Special arrangement

Originally launched nearly seven decades ago under the name Rajmahal, the theatre was renamed Anaswara in the 1980s following a change in management. Over the years, it evolved into one of Kottayam’s most beloved cinema landmarks and a familiar cultural space for film enthusiasts.

In 2005, Anaswara hosted Kerala’s first experimental movie screening using UFO digital screening technology, which marked a milestone in the state’s cinema exhibition history. The theatre also earned a special place in Kottayam’s cultural life by regularly hosting film festivals.

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Located at Thirunakkara in the heart of Kottayam town, the theatre had long offered a visual treat not only to local residents but also to visitors passing through the district. With its closure, one of Kottayam’s last surviving single screen theatres bows out in the era of multiplexes.