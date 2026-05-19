Malappuram: Amid growing uncertainty over allocation of portfolios in the proposed UDF cabinet, a group of pro-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) academicians has publicly urged the party leadership to insist on securing the Higher Education Department, arguing that the portfolio was crucial for addressing the long-standing educational imbalance faced by the Malabar region.

The statement, signed by academicians and education activists aligned with the League, comes at a time when discussions within the UDF over key portfolios, particularly Higher Education and Fisheries, are reportedly delaying the finalisation of ministerial responsibilities.

In the strongly worded statement, the signatories argue that the IUML must not compromise on the Higher Education portfolio if the Education Department is bifurcated in the new cabinet. They claim that only the League can ensure equitable growth in higher education and correct what they describe as decades of 'systematic discrimination' against Malabar.

Citing official figures, the statement says Malabar accounts for only 28.1 per cent of undergraduate seats and 23.9 per cent of postgraduate seats in Kerala, while the majority of seats remain concentrated in the Travancore-Cochin region. The academicians also alleged that during the previous Left government, most colleges in southern Kerala were granted employment-oriented ‘new generation’ courses, whereas colleges in Malabar largely received outdated programmes.

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“The Higher Education Department must remain under the League’s control to ensure modern, future-oriented courses in all government and aided colleges in Malabar,” the statement said.

The signatories further argued that the coming years would witness major policy decisions in the sector, including the entry of private universities, international academic collaborations and the expansion of globally relevant courses. According to them, the League’s leadership alone possesses the ‘political commitment and long-term vision’ needed to protect the interests of minority and backward communities in these changes.

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The statement also criticised alleged ‘backdoor appointments’ made in universities during the previous Left administration and demanded permanent appointments for ‘deserving and qualified candidates’.

Significantly, the academicians framed the issue not merely as a portfolio negotiation within the UDF, but as a political necessity for the League. They warned that surrendering the department could weaken the educational advancement and political representation of minority and backward communities in Kerala.

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The public intervention is seen as an attempt by sections close to the IUML to mount pressure on the party leadership at a crucial stage of cabinet discussions. While senior UDF leaders have remained tight-lipped about the ongoing negotiations, political observers say the unusual public campaign reflects the importance the League attaches to the Higher Education portfolio in the next government.