Kozhikode: The mysterious death of a pregnant woman in a car fire near Cheruvannur in Perambra has taken a dramatic turn, with police confirming the presence of petrol inside the vehicle and CCTV footage emerging of a woman carrying petrol in Perambra town on the day of the incident. The latest findings have intensified suspicions of foul play in the death of 28-year-old Sona, even as investigators probe whether the blaze was accidental or planned.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Kakkaramukku Junction in Perambra. Sona, a native of Kakkaramukku, died in the fire, while her husband Rajin Lal, also known as Lalu, who narrowly escaped, sustained burns. Sona’s relatives have already demanded a detailed investigation into the incident, and the discovery of petrol inside the car has further deepened the mystery.

According to police, the couple were returning home when their car suddenly caught fire near a paddy field at Othayathuthazham. Rajin reportedly jumped out of the vehicle into a nearby canal after flames spread to his clothes. However, Sona, who was seated in the backseat, was unable to escape as the rear portion of the vehicle was rapidly engulfed in flames.

Rajin told police that he sensed the smell of petrol coming from the rear side of the car moments before the fire broke out. He claimed the flames spread suddenly, forcing him to jump out of the vehicle.

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Investigators had earlier found that only the interior of the car was completely burned, while the engine compartment remained largely unaffected. The fire had not spread to the bonnet area, raising questions over how the blaze originated. Police are now examining whether petrol kept in the rear portion of the vehicle triggered the fire.

As part of the investigation, police have started collecting details of people who purchased petrol in bottles or containers from petrol pumps in Perambra town on the same day.

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Investigators are also trying to reconstruct the couple’s movements before the incident. Police said Rajin had dropped Sona at her maternal aunt’s house in Valyakkod around noon and picked her up around 7 pm. The fire occurred while they were returning home. Since the distance between the aunt’s house and the couple’s residence is relatively short, investigators are examining where the couple spent nearly two hours before the incident occurred around 9 pm.

Sona’s cousin reportedly told police that she and Sona had gone to Perambra town in the afternoon and that Sona went missing for some time while the cousin was purchasing groceries. Police are investigating whether Sona herself had purchased petrol during that period.

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Sona’s relatives, who have raised doubts over the death, also told police that she had confided in her cousin about personal issues in her marriage on the day of the incident.

Family members alleged that the couple had ongoing marital problems and suspected that “something deadly” may have been placed inside the car, leading to what witnesses described as a mild explosion concentrated in the rear seat area. They also argued that if the fire had been caused by a short circuit, the engine compartment under the bonnet would likely have been damaged.

Sona and Rajin Lal got married after meeting through social media while Rajin was working abroad. Their relationship reportedly faced difficulties after Rajin became involved with another woman and planned to marry her. Sona had earlier approached the police with a complaint and had even attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train near Vadakara railway station. Following police mediation, Rajin eventually agreed to marry Sona. Despite opposition from both families, the couple entered into a registered marriage in 2023.

Police said they would collect a detailed statement from Rajin, who is undergoing treatment, and gather further evidence before reaching a conclusion.